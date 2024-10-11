Skylar Dorsey passes 1,000 assists; Ottawa, Seneca, Marquette all win: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Ottawa 2, Kaneland 1: At Maple Park on Thursday, the Pirates recorded the Interstate 8 Conference victory over the Knights, while Skylar Dorsey surpassed 1,000 career varsity assists.

Ottawa improves to 18-8 on the fall, 3-3 in the Interstate 8.

Marquette 2, Dwight 0: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, the host Crusaders improved to 17-7 on the season and 4-3 on the Tri-County Conference loop with the 25-16, 25-20 win over the Trojans.

Reigning Times Athlete of the Week Makayla Backos tallied 14 digs, Avery Durdan had eight kills and six aces, Emily Ryan-Adair posted seven digs, Kealey Rick pushed 10 assists, Hunter Hopkins added eight assists, Kesley Cuchra put down four kills, and Kinley Rick had three kills in the win.

Seneca 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: At Seneca on senior night, the host Fighting Irish prevailed 25-6, 25-18 to improve to 23-2 overall, 7-0 to remain atop the Tri-County Conference standings.

Lainie Olson tallied 22 assists, Audrey McNabb finished with a dozen kills, and Brooklyn Sheedy added seven kills.

Cross country

Schumacher, Krischel win at Putnam Co.: In a three-team meet hosted by Putnam County, Fieldcrest’s Hannah Schumacher (25:49) won the two-person girls event, while the Knights’ Caleb Krischel (18:51) was first in the 13-man boys race.

Boys soccer

Hinckley-Big Rock 4, Serena 1: In the consolation game of the Little Ten Conference Tournament hosted by Hinckley-Big Rock, the host Royals pulled away in the second half to defeat the Huskers in a match that was tied 1-1 at the break.