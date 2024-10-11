BV boys fourth, girls fifth in Lincoln Trail cross country meet: BCR Roundup for Thursday, Oct. 10

CROSS COUNTRY

At Kewanee: Bureau Valley competed in its first Lincoln Trail Conference Meet Thursday at Midland Golf Course in Kewanee.

Maddox Moore (18:36.8), Alex Attig (18:39.8), Nathan Siri (18:42.2) and Adrian Gallardo (19:00.7) placed 16-19 for the BV boys, who placed fourth.

In the girls race, Bureau Valley finished fifth behind top 25 finishers in Gemma Moore (18th, 23:08) and Summer Hamilton (23rd, 23:58.5).

At McNabb: Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado (20:26), Joseph Caracheo (20:43) and Jeremy Smith (21:04) placed 2-4, while Putnam County’s Brayden Zungia (21:11) was fifth in a three-team meet.

Winner Caleb Krischel of Fieldcrest ran the 2.96-mile course in 18:51.

In the girls race, Fieldcrest’s Hannah Schumacher ran a 25:49.

VOLLEYBALL

Bureau Valley 2, Newman 1: The Storm defeated their former Three Rivers rivals 17-25, 25-17, 25-23 Thursday at the Storm Cellar.

St. Bede 2, Henry 1: The Bruins scored a key 25-16, 23-25, 25-21 win over the Mallards at the Academy.

BOYS SOCCER

Princeton 1, Byron 1: The two Tigers battled to a tie at Bryant Field with Princeton scoring first and Byron later in the second half.

DePue-Hall 2, IMSA 0: Gabriel Cano and Ilan Bardot each scored a goal to help the Little Giants win the Little Ten Conference third-place match in Hinckley.

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Bede 5, Kewanee 0: The Bruins swept the Boilermakers in Kewanee on Thursday.

Bailey Engels won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Mona Desai was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 2.

In doubles, Chipper Rossi and Lily Soliman earned a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1, Libby Huffaker and Mona Delao won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Emerald De La Torre and Yuno Kawai were 6-1, 6-2 winners at No. 3.