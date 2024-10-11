2 Peru residents taken to hospital with injuries from residential fire

The aftermath of a house fire near the intersection of Plum and 14th Street on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Two Peru residents were taken to a Rockford burn center after an early-morning fire at 14th and Plum streets in Peru. The house was deemed a total loss.

Peru Fire Chief Jeff King reported shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, at which time he still was investigating the fire, that the cause still is unknown but likely an accident. There is no evidence of suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, the severity of the injuries was not known. King said he had no update since the individuals were taken to the hospital and the names of the victims were not released, pre-empting any injury report.

King said 30 firefighters from seven companies were dispatched around 1:57 a.m. and were on scene about three hours, though he fire under control within minutes.

Both residents were able to escape the home, but were taken to the hospital with injuries, the Peru Fire Department said.

La Salle, Oglesby, Utica, Spring Valley, Tonica and Ladd fire departments also responded to the fire.