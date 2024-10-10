Woodland Education Foundation Hall of Fame to take nominees for 2025 class

Nominations are being taken for the Woodland Education Foundation Hall of Fame for 2025. (Derek Barichello)

Nominees must be a graduate of Woodland High School who has attained distinction in his or her lifetime achievements. Nominees should be out of high school for a minimum of five years and must be able to attend the induction ceremony in April.

Nominating forms can be picked up at the superintendent’s office at Woodland School, 5800 E. 3000 North Road, Streator, or may be mailed by making a request by writing or calling the superintendent’s office at 815-672-5974. Find the application form on the link located on the WEF Facebook page. Completed forms are due back in the office by Jan. 15. For more details, contact Vicki Walter at 815-257-1949 or vickiwalter@hotmail.com.