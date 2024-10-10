October 10, 2024
Scouting area sub-sectional, regional volleyball assignments

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede's Lili McClain spikes the ball past Putnam County's Eme Bouxsein on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 at St. Bede Academy.

St. Bede's Lili McClain spikes the ball past Putnam County's Eme Bouxsein on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 at St. Bede Academy. The. Bruins will host a Class 1A Regional and eye a No. 3 sub-sectional seed. (Scott Anderson)

Editor’s note: The IHSA will announce the sub-sectional volleyball seeds at 4 p.m. Thursday and the regional pairings at 4 p.m. Friday. BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus projects the top seeds and pairings.

Class 2A Bureau Valley Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

Note worthy: Probable top seed Seneca (21-2) is 2-0 against the field with wins over Hall and Sandwich. El Paso-Gridley (21-5) is also 2-0 against the field, including a win over conference rival Eureka, the probable 3 seed. Coal City (15-10), a regional host, is looking at the 4 seed with Princeton (13-13), which is 4-2 against the field with splits with Hall and Kewanee, eying the 5 seed.

Projected regional assignments:

At Coal City: 1. Seneca (21-2), 4. Coal City (15-10), 5. Princeton (13-13), 7. Hall (13-11-2), 8. Sandwich (10-12).

At Fieldcrest: 2. El Paso-Gridley (21-5), 3. Eureka (20-7), 6. Chillicothe IVC (14-11), 9. Kewanee (9-12-1), 10. Fieldcrest (8-11-1), 11. Mendota (5-13).

Sub-Sectional B

Note worthy: 1. Erie-Prophetstown (21-3) has the best record, but two of its three losses came to former TRAC West opponents, Orion and Rockridge. Orion (17-6) is 5-1 against the field and could land the top seed, which would send E-P to the Newman Regional. Sherrard (18-4) is 4-2 against the sub-sectiional field, going 0-2 vs. Sherrard and 2-0 vs. Rockridge. Riverdale (16-4) has the most wins against the field with an 8-2 record, but has lost to Sherrard and E-P. Bureau Valley (13-11) has defeated Alleman, but lost to Riverdale, E-P and Mercer County. Rock Falls stands even at 13-13 after its state tournament run last year.

Projected regional assignments:

At Orion: 2. Orion (17-6, 3. Sherrard (18-4), 5. Mercer County (15-8), 7. Bureau Valley (13-11), 8. Rockridge (10-8), 11. Alleman (6-9).

At Newman: 1. Erie-Prophetstown (21-3), 4. Riverdale (16-5-1), 9 Oregon (10-9), 6 Rock Falls (13-13), 10. Morrison (5-15-4), Sterling Newman (2-21-1).

Class 1A Williamsville Sectional

Sub-Sectional B

Note worthy: The top two seeds will be Wethersfield (20-5) and Henry-Senachwine (19-5). The Flying Geese, who are a regional host, are 6-0 against the field while the Mallards are 7-0 against the field. St. Bede (14-10), the other regional host, is 4-0 against the field, but has yet to play Henry and Wethersfield. The Bruins should come in at No. 3 with Midland (15-10), which is 5-3 against the field with key losses to Henry, PC and Stark County, at No. 4.

Projected regional assignments:

At Wethersfield: 1. Wethersfield (20-5), 4. Midland (15-10), 6. Annawan (9-11-2), 8. Princeville (7-17), 10. Ridgewood (6-20), 11. Stark County (4-23), 12. Galva (3-15).

At. St. Bede: 2. Henry-Senachwine (19-5), 3. St. Bede (14-10), 5. Putnam County (10-14), 7. Lowpoint-Washburn (9-14), 9. Roanoke-Benson (6-19), 13. LaMoille (2-19), 14. DePue (0-14).

