Scouting area sub-sectional, regional volleyball assignments

Editor’s note: The IHSA will announce the sub-sectional volleyball seeds at 4 p.m. Thursday and the regional pairings at 4 p.m. Friday. BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus projects the top seeds and pairings.

Class 2A Bureau Valley Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

Note worthy: Probable top seed Seneca (21-2) is 2-0 against the field with wins over Hall and Sandwich. El Paso-Gridley (21-5) is also 2-0 against the field, including a win over conference rival Eureka, the probable 3 seed. Coal City (15-10), a regional host, is looking at the 4 seed with Princeton (13-13), which is 4-2 against the field with splits with Hall and Kewanee, eying the 5 seed.

Projected regional assignments:

At Coal City: 1. Seneca (21-2), 4. Coal City (15-10), 5. Princeton (13-13), 7. Hall (13-11-2), 8. Sandwich (10-12).

At Fieldcrest: 2. El Paso-Gridley (21-5), 3. Eureka (20-7), 6. Chillicothe IVC (14-11), 9. Kewanee (9-12-1), 10. Fieldcrest (8-11-1), 11. Mendota (5-13).

Sub-Sectional B

Note worthy: 1. Erie-Prophetstown (21-3) has the best record, but two of its three losses came to former TRAC West opponents, Orion and Rockridge. Orion (17-6) is 5-1 against the field and could land the top seed, which would send E-P to the Newman Regional. Sherrard (18-4) is 4-2 against the sub-sectiional field, going 0-2 vs. Sherrard and 2-0 vs. Rockridge. Riverdale (16-4) has the most wins against the field with an 8-2 record, but has lost to Sherrard and E-P. Bureau Valley (13-11) has defeated Alleman, but lost to Riverdale, E-P and Mercer County. Rock Falls stands even at 13-13 after its state tournament run last year.

Projected regional assignments:

At Orion: 2. Orion (17-6, 3. Sherrard (18-4), 5. Mercer County (15-8), 7. Bureau Valley (13-11), 8. Rockridge (10-8), 11. Alleman (6-9).

At Newman: 1. Erie-Prophetstown (21-3), 4. Riverdale (16-5-1), 9 Oregon (10-9), 6 Rock Falls (13-13), 10. Morrison (5-15-4), Sterling Newman (2-21-1).

Class 1A Williamsville Sectional

Sub-Sectional B

Note worthy: The top two seeds will be Wethersfield (20-5) and Henry-Senachwine (19-5). The Flying Geese, who are a regional host, are 6-0 against the field while the Mallards are 7-0 against the field. St. Bede (14-10), the other regional host, is 4-0 against the field, but has yet to play Henry and Wethersfield. The Bruins should come in at No. 3 with Midland (15-10), which is 5-3 against the field with key losses to Henry, PC and Stark County, at No. 4.

Projected regional assignments:

At Wethersfield: 1. Wethersfield (20-5), 4. Midland (15-10), 6. Annawan (9-11-2), 8. Princeville (7-17), 10. Ridgewood (6-20), 11. Stark County (4-23), 12. Galva (3-15).

At. St. Bede: 2. Henry-Senachwine (19-5), 3. St. Bede (14-10), 5. Putnam County (10-14), 7. Lowpoint-Washburn (9-14), 9. Roanoke-Benson (6-19), 13. LaMoille (2-19), 14. DePue (0-14).