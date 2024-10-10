Newark volleyball advances to meet Indian Creek in LTC semis: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Newark 2, Earlville 0: In Wednesday’s quarterfinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Newark, the host Norsemen improved to 15-7 and punched their ticket to Friday’s semifinals with a 25-12, 25-13 win over the Red Raiders (10-18).

Adrianna Larsen’s seven kills, Addi Long’s six kills, five kills apiece from Addison Ness, Heather Buhle and Rylie Carlson, and a 25-assist, seven-dig night from Taylor Jeffers led Newark.

Indian Creek 2, Somonauk 1: In the quarterfinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Newark, the Bobcats (7-7) were defeated in a three-set thriller, propelling IC on to face Newark in Friday’s semifinals.

Ady Werner (seven kills), Addie Britt (nine assists, 17 digs), Bella Rolf (17 digs), Cali Snider (17 digs) and Aubrey Chiavario (12 service points) led the Somonauk attack.

Flanagan-Cornell 2, Midland 1: At rural Varna, the visiting Falcons pocketed the nonconference 25-19, 24-26, 25-19 victory to improve to 8-14.

Girls tennis

Streator 5, Kewanee 0: At Streator, the Bulldogs celebrated their seven seniors, with all seven – Annika Michlik, Madelyn Wahl, Indyana Hernandez, Joey Arkels, Joyce Walking, Aubrey DeMoss and Cheyenne Chandler – scoring victories, some in exhibition matches.

Garvi Patel won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles; Michlik triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles; Walking and Wahl won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles; Hernandez and Isa Gutierrez were victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles; and Audrey Arambula and Addie Mahan prevailed 6-4, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.

Sycamore 6, Ottawa 3: At Ottawa, the host Pirates fell in Interstate 8 Conference play.

Scoring wins for Ottawa were Zulee Moreland at No. 1 singles (6-4, 6-3), Reese Purcell at No. 6 singles (4-6, 6-2, 10-7), and Rylee Harsted and Brooklyn Byone at No. 2 doubles (6-4, 0-6, 11-9).

Cross country

Streator runs at Lake Mendota: At Lake Mendota, Streator’s boys team placed third of three teams and girls second of two complete teams in a meet also featuring champions Dixon and the host Trojans.

Streator freshman Luca Trammel (22:35) won the girls event, with teammates Sophia Nasvytis (3rd, 25:07) and Giselle Guadarramma (5th, 26:17) also placing in the top five.

In the boys event, Bulldogs junior Chase lane (5th, 19:50) finished fifth.

Boys soccer

Sycamore 3, Ottawa 1: At Joe Jordan Field in Sycamore, the visiting Pirates suffered the Interstate 8 Conference defeat. Ottawa is now 12-5 overall and 4-4 in the I-8.