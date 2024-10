The Mendota Museum and Historical Society will provide an opportunity for children to build their own working train whistle and then give it a try while riding the Gandy Dancer rail car. (Scott Anderson)

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the motorcar shed just north of Eighth Street in Mendota. Space is limited, and reservations are being taken. Book online at mendotamuseums.org/programs or call 815-539-3373.