Marseilles 2nd graders treated to a day at the museum

Fifty-four Marseilles Elementary second grade students were treated to a museum tour, a demonstration of the 1873 Marseilles Manufacturing Company Corn Sheller and decorated pumpkins. Julianna Swanson donated the pumpkins for all the children in memory of her mother, Vickie Finan. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)

Marseilles Elementary School second graders recently experienced a hands-on field trip at the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum.

All 54 students took part in a museum tour, were treated to a demonstration of the 1873 Marseilles Manufacturing Co. corn sheller and decorated pumpkins. Julianna Swanson donated the pumpkins for all the children in memory of her mother, Vickie Finan.

“The kids were so wonderful and very attentive and interested in everything at the museum,” Seattle Sutton said in a news release. “They did great decorating the pumpkins. This was the seventh year the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum hosted the field trip event.”

Marseilles Elementary second-grade students took part in a tour of the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum, were treated to a demonstration of the 1873 Marseilles Manufacturing Co. corn sheller and decorated pumpkins. Julianna Swanson donated the pumpkins for all 54 children in memory of her mother, Vickie Finan. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)