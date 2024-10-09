Seneca tops Woodland in T-CC for 17th straight win: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Seneca 2, Woodland 0: At the Warrior Dome in rural Streator, the Fighting Irish won for the 17th consecutive time in a 25-23, 25-8 Tri-County Conference victory over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Seneca (22-2, 6-0) was led by six kills from Brooklyn Sheedy, eight assists from Lainie Olson and strong service efforts from Alyssa Zellers and Lauryn Barla.

Ottawa 2, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, the Pirates earned a 25-19, 27-25 Interstate 8 Conference victory over the Hubs.

Coal City 2, Streator 0: At Coal City, the Bulldogs (10-11-2, 6-4) dropped a 25-22, 25-23 Illinois Central Eight Conference decision to the Coalers.

Streator was led by Aubrey Jacobs (eight kills, nine assists, an ace), Sonia Proksa (five kills, a block, nine digs) and Mya Zavada (three kills, a block).

Flanagan-Cornell 2, Fisher 0: At Flanagan, the Falcons picked the 25-18, 25-18 Heart of Illinois Conference win over the Bunnies.

Boys soccer

Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Earlville 0: At Earlville, the No. 6-seeded Red Raiders fell to the No. 2-seeded Royals in the consolation semifinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament.

H-BR plays No. 5-seeded Serena at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the consolation title match.

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 3, IMSA 0: At Hinckley, the top-seeded Bobcats topped the No. 4-seeded Titans in the semifinals to advance to Thursday’s 7:30 championship match of the LTC Tournament against No. 3-seeded Indian Creek

Indian Creek defeated No. 7-seeded DePue/Hall, 5-1, in the second semifinal.

Boys cross country

Sandwich 1st, Ottawa 4th, Somonauk 5th at Indians’ meet: At Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area in Yorkville, Sandwich won the event with 49 points, followed by IMSA (54), Yorkville (58), Ottawa (91) and Somonauk (104).

The Indians were led by Alex Walsh (5th, 17 minutes, 45.47 seconds), Logan Trigg (7th, 17:57.33), Josh Schaefers (9th, 18:14.84), Alan Parkison (13th, 18:31.09) and Nolan Minard (21st, 19:08.95).

Finishing in the top-30 for the Pirates were Lucas Farabaugh (10th, 18:16.19), Atlas Brown (11th, 18:28.35), Kaleb Nimke (23rd, 19:38.07), Grant Smithmeyer (28th, 20:01.37) and Aries Brown (29th, 20:02.81.

Somonauk’s Landin Stillwell won the race in 17:18.88, while teammate Gunnar Swenson placed 12th in 18:29.28.

Fieldcrest’s Krischel 3rd at Roanoke: At Roanoke Park, Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel finished third in 16:28 at the Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson Invite.

Marquette’s Mack Thompson placed 13th in 18:35.

Girls cross country

Sandwich 1st, Ottawa 2nd at Indians meet: At Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area in Yorkville, Sandwich won the event with 29 points, followed by Ottawa (56), Yorkville (64) and IMSA (87).

Sandwich’s Joanna Rivera finished first in 20:25.70, followed by Erin Lissman (2nd, 20:32.79), Emily Urbanski (5th, 21:56.87), Karlee Henkins (11th, 22:19.21), Norah Vick (12th, 22:21.13), Kayla Kressin (14th, 22:37.24) and Karlie Hardekopf (17th, 22:56.85).

Ottawa’s Shaylen Quinn placed sixth in 22:00.15, followed by Georgia Kirkpatrick (8th, 22:09.81), Addyson Miller (9th, 22:13.28), Sophia Hart (19th, 23:29.38) and Ailey Harstad (20th, 23:29.61).

Somonauk’s Emma Rominski finished 10th in 22:16.32.

Marquette’s Jewett 6th at Roanoke: At Roanoke Park, Marquette’s Maggie Jewett placed sixth in 20:50 at the Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson Invite.

The Crusaders’ Olivia Tamblyn finished 16th in 24:52.

Fieldcrest’s Hannah Schumacher (12th, 22:54) and TeriLynn Timmerman (20th, 25:32) also finished in the top-20.

Girls tennis

Ottawa 3, Pontiac 2; Ottawa 4, Coal City 1: At the L-P Sports Complex in La Salle, the Pirates defeated both the Indians and Coalers at the La Salle-Peru quadrangular.

Ottawa singles players Zulee Moreland (6-0, 6-1) and Rylee Harsted (6-4, 6-4), as well as the doubles team of Gabby Cooper/Reese Purcell (6-2, 6-2) recorded victories against Pontiac.

The Pirates had triumphs against Coal City from Moreland (6-0, 6-0), Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis (6-1, 6-0), Harsted/Brooklyn Byone (6-2, 6-2) and Cooper/Purcell (6-1, 6-2).