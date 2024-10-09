Mendota police investigating threats to high school that so far have been unfounded

The Mendota Police Department and Mendota High School have received multiple reports of a threat to the safety of the school over the past few days, the police department said in a community message Wednesday morning. (Scott Anderson)

The Mendota Police Department and Mendota High School have received multiple reports of a threat to the safety of the school over the past few days, the police department said in a community message Wednesday morning.

The two are investigating these reports, which have so far been unfounded, police said. Most of the information came from social media or rumored messages between students, police said.

“Making or sharing threats, regardless of intent, can result in severe consequences, including legal action,” the police said in the message. “The authorities take all threats seriously and will thoroughly investigate each one to hold those responsible accountable.”

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information should contact the Mendota Police Department at 815-539-9331 or school resource officer Chad Hochstatter at Mendota High School.