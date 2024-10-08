Ottawa fire ruled accidental, originated in kitchen

Firefighters from multiple departments work to extinguish a house fire at 118 E Van Buren St. in Ottawa, IL, on Sunday, Oct. 6. One firefighter sustained minor injuries and a neighbor was treated for smoke inhalation after trying to rescue a dog from the home. (Bill Freskos)

A fire Sunday in Ottawa was ruled accidental.

The Ottawa Fire Department said the fire at 118 E. Van Buren St. started in the downstairs kitchen and began when food and a wooden cutting board, left on the stove, were ignited. Although the stove was off when the family left, their dog accidentally turned it on while trying to reach the food, sparking the blaze, the fire department said in a Monday news release. No one was home at the time of the fire.

A neighbor attempted to rescue the dog from the two-story house fire. Firefighters found the dog in an upstairs closet, safely rescued it and returned it to the family waiting outside. The dog was unharmed and reunited with its family.

The neighbor was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital by a family member, the fire department said in the news release. A firefighter was treated on scene for a minor illness because of over-exertion, but did not require any additional medical treatment.

The Ottawa Fire Department received support from several agencies, including the Ottawa Police Department, Ottawa Central Dispatch, Naplate Fire Department, Wallace Fire Department, Marseilles Area Ambulance Service, Marseilles Fire Department, Grand Ridge Fire Department, Utica Fire Department, Streator EMS, Morris EMS, Ottawa Water Department, Nicor and Ameren.