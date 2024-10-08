Chicago man charged with using counterfeit $100 bills in Ottawa

A man police said had passed or attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bills in Ottawa was charged with a pair of felonies, according to a news release from the Ottawa Police Department. (Stock image)

A man police said had passed or attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bills in Ottawa was charged with a pair of felonies, according to a news release from the Ottawa Police Department.

Donell L. Thomas, of Chicago, was charged Sept. 19 with two counts of forgery in La Salle County. Donell was issued a summons to appear in court, police said.

The Ottawa Police Department received multiple reports Aug. 29 from local businesses of a man that had passed or attempted to counterfeit $100 bills, police said. Ottawa Police obtained surveillance video from several of the businesses in an attempt to identify him.

Police again received multiple reports Sept. 3 from local businesses of a man attempting to pass counterfeit $100 bills. Ottawa Police obtained surveillance footage and discovered it appeared to be the same suspect from Aug. 29. Ottawa Central Dispatch sent out an attempt to locate the suspect through local law agencies. Shortly after, the Morris Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that was used by a suspect that attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bills in their jurisdiction, police said.

Thomas was found to have several counterfeit bills in his possession during a traffic stop, according to police. Authorities obtained images of Donell and were able to identify him as the suspect from Aug. 24 and Sept. 3 reports, police said.

The Ottawa Police Department was assisted in the investigation by Morris Police Department and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.