Smoke alarm alerts resident of Streator apartment fire

A smoke alarm alerted a resident Sunday in a Streator apartment complex to a fire in a bedroom.

Streator firefighters responded to 1401 N. Otter Creek St., Apt. 82, at about 1:04 p.m., finding smoke in the second floor, and then heavier smoke and fire in the bedroom of the apartment, the fire department said in a news release.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room of origin, controlling the fire in less than 5 minutes. There were no injuries reported. The apartment had moderate fire and smoke damage. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

An investigation into the fire was completed by the Streator Fire Department with assistance from the Streator Police Department. The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation, the fire department said.

A total of nine firefighters extinguished the fire and Streator Medic 8 was on the scene to support the firefighters. The Streator Fire Department also was assisted by Vermilion Valley Dispatch, the Streator Police Department, the American Red Cross, Nicor Gas and Illinois American Water.