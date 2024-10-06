Neighbor rescues dog from Ottawa fire, treated for smoke inhalation

Firefighters from multiple departments work to extinguish a house fire Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at 118 E Van Buren St. in Ottawa. A firefighter had minor injuries and a neighbor was treated for smoke inhalation after rescuing a dog from the home. (Bill Freskos)

A neighbor helped rescue a dog from an Ottawa fire Sunday afternoon and was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Ottawa firefighters responded to a two-story house fire at 118 E. Van Buren St., prompting a response from Grand Ridge, Marseilles, Peru and Wallace fire departments. A firefighter had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, said Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner.

No additional injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Bressner said.

The Ottawa Fire Department will release a full report at a later time and Shaw Local will update the story as it becomes available.