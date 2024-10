The Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru will be hosting its second annual Boo Bash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru will be hosting its second annual Boo Bash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

The event is free and open to the public. It will feature music, games, prizes, inflatables, trick-or-treating and spooky fun. Costumes are encouraged. Flo’s Food Truck and Tropical Sno will be selling food.