Ottawa, Streator, Earlville volleyball all secure home wins: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Ottawa 2, Sycamore 0: At Kingman Gym on Thursday, the host Ottawa Pirates earned the Interstate 8 Conference win in straight sets, 25-20, 25-20.

Skylar Dorsey distributed 20 assists for Ottawa (16-8 overall, 1-3 in the I-8), with Addison Duggan putting down seven of those kills and Ella Damron five to go with her six digs. Ana Zeglis and Kendall Biba added five digs each, with Ayla Dorsey serving up nine aces.

Streator 2, Reed-Custer 0: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the host Bulldogs earned a 25-17, 25-11 Illinois Central Eight Conference victory over the Comets.

Mya Zavada (five kills), Aubrey Jacobs (four kills, two blocks, two aces, five assists), Shaelyn Groesbeck (four kills, two aces) and Ava Gwaltney (three kills, two aces) led the Streator attack as the Bulldogs improved to 10-9-2 overall, 6-3 in ICE Conference play.

Marquette 2, Midland 0: At rural Varna, the visiting Crusaders (15-7 overall, 3-3 TCC) brought home a Tri-County triumph 25-22, 25-18.

Makayla Backos (17 digs, two aces), Emily Ryan Adair (nine digs), Avery Durdan (seven kills), Kinley Rick (six kills, 12 digs, two aces), Kesley Cuchra (six kills), Kaitlyn Davis (four kills, two blocks), Hunter Hopkins (16 assists) and Kealey Rick (12 assists) were amongst the leaders for Marquette.

Earlville 2, Sandwich 1: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders recorded the 11-25, 25-21, 25-23 nonconference victory paced by Shelby Garbacz’s 10 assists, Addie Scherer’s four kills and 13 kills, four aces and nine digs courtesy of Bailey Miller.

For Sandwich (9-12), Jordan Bauer put down 12 kills and three blocks, Jessica Ramey had 21 assists and 12 digs, Brooklyn Marks tallied 19 digs and four aces, Sofia Hill had nine digs and four aces, and Khloe White finished with eight digs.

Rosary 2, Newark 1: At Aurora, the visiting Norsemen (13-7) were dealt the defeat despite Addison Ness’ eight kills, Adrianna Larsen’s nine kills, Elle Norquist’s nine digs and Taylor Jeffers’ 19 assists, five aces and nine digs.

Set scores were 18-25, 25-21, 25-15.

Somonauk 2, Mendota 1: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats trailed by 10 points in the final set but rallied to defeat the Trojans and improve to 7-6.

Emma Hohmann (four kills), Addie Britt (19 assists, 13 service points), Taylor Johnson (13 digs) and Ady Werner (12 digs) led Somonauk.

Boys soccer

Ottawa 3, Morris 0: At Morris, the visiting Pirates recorded the Interstate 8 Conference road shutout to improve to 11-4 overall, 4-4 in the I-8.