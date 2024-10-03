The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator girls volleyball’s Emma Rambo

Winning a whopping 93.3% of 163 votes casted, Streator girls volleyball senior Emma Rambo is The Times Athlete of the Week.

Having already broken the school’s all-time assists record earlier this month, Rambo continued to have the hot hand for the Bulldogs the week ahead of voting, one that included a 17-assist, four-kill effort against La Salle-Peru. Also on the ballot were runner-up Bryer Harris (Ottawa boys golf), Kolden Neumann (Streator boys golf) and Taylor Jeffers (Newark girls volleyball).

Streator's Emma Rambo keeps the ball from going out of bounds against Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Rambo: People who are close to me, like friends and family, call me Em. My teammates call me Rambo, though, and I love it.

Did you know as you were approaching the school’s career assists record. How did it feel when you realized you broke it?

Rambo: I was aware that I was getting close, but I didn’t know I was that close. When they announced it during a timeout, I was shocked and really excited.

How old were you when you first started playing competitive volleyball, and in what league did you play?

Rambo: I started playing volleyball in sixth grade, and then my freshman year was when I started playing club. I first played for Illini Elite, and then last year I played for LVC.

What do you like about being a setter?

Rambo: I love the satisfaction of watching my hitters get a good kill or good hit off my sets.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Rambo: My favorite subject is Forensics Science.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go, and what do you order?

Rambo: I would go to Olive Garden and get pasta with marinara sauce, salad, breadsticks and a Coke.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Rambo: I would go see Megan Moroney in Nashville, Tennessee.

What is your favorite Halloween costume you’ve ever worn? Do you have a costume planned for this year?

Rambo: My favorite I’ve worn is a hot dog when I was a baby, because it is so funny. This year I don’t have a costume planned.

You hear a house is giving away king-sized candy bars for trick-or-treat and decide to throw on a costume and go. What kind of candy do you hope they’re handing out? What would be your backup?

Rambo: I would hope that they have Twix, and for a backup I would hope for York Peppermint Patties.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people?

Rambo: I hate going to see movies in movie theaters. I think they’re cold and uncomfortable.

Do you have any college plans, and if so, do they involve sports?

Rambo: I would love to go to St. Ambrose because the campus is a good size and it is pretty. I have met a few people there through my friend that goes to St. Ambrose, and they are all really nice. I am hoping to make the volleyball team there so I can play with my old libero, Rilee Talty, again.