Streator library welcomes new director, Melissa Badger

(From left) Nadler Petit-Dieu (staff member), Ellen Vogel (library board vice president), Gail Russell (retired Board trustee), Sandy Austin (Board trustee), David Reed (Board president), Melissa Badger (library director), Jack Schuler (Board trustee), Darcy Mollo (Board trustee), Jane Farero (Board secretary) and Gary Wheeler (Board trustee) pose for a photo at the top of the stairs in the Streator Public Library. (Photo Provided by Melissa Badger)

The Streator Public Library announced Melissa Badger as its new director in April, following the recent vacancy created by Cynthia Maxwell’s move to a library in Kewanee.

Badger has been with the library for more than a decade and brings a wealth of experience, having worked in every department, from programming to circulation and ultimately as the assistant director.

Badger expressed her excitement stepping into this leadership role after working with the library for so many years.

“The staff is amazing. They know their stuff, and having worked in those positions myself, I can appreciate the hard work and commitment they put in,” she said.

Since taking on the director role in April, Badger has found her most rewarding experience to be the ongoing collaboration with the library’s staff, where she encourages their ideas and works to foster a positive work environment.

With a vision to transform the library into a community center, Badger is eager to continue the library’s role in Streator beyond just a place to rent books.

“We want to continue to make this a place for art, culture and even job search opportunities,” she said.

The library has partnerships with local organizations to help community members seeking work, such as the Illinois Department of Human Services, which offers resume-building and job search assistance every Monday.

The library also is launching quarterly art expos featuring local artists and musicians.

“It’s all about getting the community involved in any way that we can,” Badger said.

Established in 1903, a unique highlight of the library is its historic Carnegie building, 103 S. Park St., which features a rotunda.

Badger emphasizes the importance of getting people in the door to realize how interesting the building itself is, saying, “It’s not just part of Streator, it is Streator. We want people to engage with the history of this place.”

As the library gears up for its upcoming haunted house event in mid-October and many other programs ahead, Badger invites the community to explore everything the library has to offer.

For more information about events and programs at the Streator Public Library, visit their website or contact the library directly.