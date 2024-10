The Ottawa High Class of 1971 will have a pizza party at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Sam’s Pizza, 240 Washington St., Marseilles. (Photo provided courtesy of Dan Eilts)

The party will be hosted by classmate Joe Evola and his family and staff. All OHS Class of 1971 classmates, spouses and friends are invited to attend.