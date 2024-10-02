4 cybersecurity tips from La Salle County EMA

La Salle County Emergency Management Agency announced its participation in Cybersecurity Awareness Month through October.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaborative effort to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and encourage individuals and organizations to take proactive steps to protect their digital lives. In today’s increasingly digital world, cybersecurity is more important than ever. As technology advances, so do the tactics of cybercriminals.

This year’s theme, “Secure Our World,” focuses on key behaviors that can help everyone stay safe online, including strong password creation, multifactor authentication, software updates and recognizing and reporting phishing attempts.

Director Fred Moore of the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency emphasized the importance of cybersecurity awareness.

“Cybersecurity is not just an IT issue – it is a public safety issue that affects everyone,” Moore said in a news release. “We encourage all residents, businesses and community organizations in La Salle County to take steps to enhance their cybersecurity practices. By working together, we can create a safer online environment for our community.”

La Salle County Emergency Management encourages residents and businesses to follow these basic cybersecurity tips:

Create strong, unique passwords

Use complex and unique passwords for different accounts. Make them long (16 characters); make them random (numbers, symbols, capital and lowercase letters); make them unique for each website. Consider using a password manager to auto-generate strong passwords and keep track of them.

Enable multifactor authentication

Adding an extra layer of security to your accounts significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access. MFA will send an email or text message as a second source of validation before granting access.

Keep software up to date

Regularly update your devices, apps, and software to protect against the latest security threats.

Recognize and report phishing

Be cautious of unsolicited emails, texts or messages asking for personal information or containing any suspicious links. Report any phishing attempts to your IT department or internet provider.

To further support these efforts, La Salle County Emergency Management will post a series of informative videos and links throughout October to educate the community on best cybersecurity practices. The tips will cover topics such as identifying phishing scams, securing personal devices and protecting sensitive information.

The La Salle County Emergency Management Agency is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, both offline and online. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an opportunity for everyone to learn more about safeguarding their digital presence. For more information about our cybersecurity preparedness and initiatives download the La Salle County EMA smartphone app from your app store, visit the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency website at www.cisa.gov and follow us on Facebook.