Streator woman jailed after repeated alleged offenses, GPS was 'last line of defense,' judge says

Two people linked to a recent Streator crime spree now are both in jail. Ashley Moats was ordered detained Tuesday.

Moats, 32, of Streator faces up to seven years in prison for burglary, a Class 2 felony and the most serious of her multiple charges in La Salle County Circuit Court.

“GPS monitoring is generally the last line of defense” — Michael C. Jansz, La Salle County judge

Streator police picked her up Monday on a trespass charge as well as a failure-to-appear warrant from Kendall County. That prompted the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office to file a motion to revoke pre-trial release.

In open court Tuesday, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Alison Kerestes listed a string of missed court dates since mid-May and cited three instances where Moats was charged with new crimes within days of being released with modified conditions.

The last time, Kerestes said, Moats was fitted with an ankle bracelet and was developed as a suspect in a burglary within 24 hours of release.

“She keeps picking up more charges,” Kerestes said. “I can’t think of a single thing that will keep the defendant from, one, keeping her court dates and, two, keeping her from committing more offenses.”

In response, Assistant Public Defender Heidi Nelson said the missed court appearances were the result of Moats having no transportation and no phone, rather than any willful attempt to defy the court.

Nelson also urged the court to give her another shot at pre-trial release, pointing out Moats is not charged with any crime of violence and that the charges are the result of a drug problem that requires urgent intervention.

Judge Michael C. Jansz acknowledged there may be “some mitigation” with respect to the missed court dates, but he couldn’t look past the allegation Moats committed a property crime after being fitted with an ankle bracelet.

“GPS monitoring is generally the last line of defense,” the judge said, “and some of these incidents happened 24 to 48 hours after release.”

Moats, who slouched in her chair and muttered something inaudible after striking out in her bid for release, will appear next Oct. 11 for appearance with counsel and arraignment on the felony offenses.

Her alleged cohort will be back in court Thursday.

Nicholas J. Huber, 36, of Streator recently was indicted on two new counts of counts of burglary and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Class 3 felony, for allegedly using a metal bar to strike a man in the hand. Huber also is charged with burglary and was jailed for violations of pre-trial release in an unrelated case.

Streator police had developed Moats and Huber as suspects in some overlapping retail thefts and property crimes, resulting in the police giving them the “Bonnie and Clyde” moniker in a series of news releases.