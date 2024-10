Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson (with scissors) on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2024, cuts the ribbon on the city's new pickleball courts, located at Kirby Park. Present for the ceremony were (from left) Tom Hinkey, Regina Hinkey, Cari Niederhauser, Neal Glover, Connie Spanos, Thompson, Joe Majors, Hildi Grivetti and Bonnie Anderson. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

The city of Spring Valley celebrated its new pickleball courts Tuesday at Kirby Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In June, the Spring Valley City Council approved of the shift of $55,000 from the general fund to the recreation fund to cover the cost of the new pickleball courts at Kirby Park.