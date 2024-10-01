La Salle donates $1,250 to The Perfectly Flawed Foundation ahead of its Nov. 15 gala

The Perfectly Flawed Foundation acquired a supporting sponsor for its auction gala on Nov. 15 – the La Salle City Council voted in favor of donating $1,250 in city funds to the cause. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Perfectly Flawed Foundation acquired a supporting sponsor for its auction gala on Nov. 15 – the La Salle City Council voted in favor of donating $1,250 in city funds to the cause.

The city is sponsoring a table for $1,000 and providing five $50 city of La Salle gift cards to be auctioned.

The mission for the evening is to raise funds for the foundation, Co-Chair Stephanie Bias said.

“We provide resources and services for those facing challenges with things like mental health and addiction,” she said.

The motion passed 7-1, with Alderman Bob Thompson saying no. Thompson said he was not questioning the foundation’s need in the community.

“I am against spending that much money,” he said. “Only because there are payrolls involved in this charity.”

Alderman Jordan Crane asked Thompson what he believed the difference was between donating these funds and the $4,000 the city had previously donated to Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter.

Thompson said the city hadn’t given PADS, a homeless shelter in Peru and Ottawa, a donation on a regular basis. He also said the council had previously discussed being careful about giving money to different organizations.

“All of the sudden, we’re not talking like that anymore,” he said. “I don’t think we fell into a pot of money between now and a couple years ago. So, I think we still need to be prudent.”

“I highly agree that this organization needs to be funded,” Thompson said. “I just think it sets a precedent.”

Ptak said the council looks at each donation differently to determine whether to give taxpayer funds to the organization.

“To me this is a serious problem in our community. This is a great cause, a great benefit,” he said. “So, I kind of lean towards it, but I understand what you’re saying.”

The mission for the evening is to raise funds for the foundation, Co-Chair Stephanie Bias said.

“We provide resources and services for those facing challenges with things like mental health and addiction,” she said.

Bias thanked the council for the donation and said she was excited to see who would be present at the table.

“We really appreciate it,” she said. “It will go far with the foundation.”

For more information on the auction visit https://www.perfectlyflawed.org/auction