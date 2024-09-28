St. Bede to induct Class of 2024 into Hall of Fame

St. Bede Academy will induct three individuals, one posthumously, and a football team into its Athletic Hall of Fame during Saturday’s 2024 Homecoming festivities.

1973 Football Team

The 1973 St. Bede Bruins football team had a highly successful season under the leadership of head coach John Gaughan, along with team captains Tim Milcarek, Bill Van Daele and Chris Gedraitis. The team finished with a record of 7-3. At the midway point of the 1973 season, after four games, they were ranked first in the state, outscoring their opponents 130-14. Year-end honors included two players named to the 1973 Chicago Daily News All-State Team: Mark Stuart, selected for the first team as a tailback after rushing for over 1,000 yards, and Steve Byrne, who received honorable mention as an offensive tackle.

Coach John Gaughan talks strategy with a Bruin

One of the year’s most memorable wins was against the undefeated Marquette Academy, a game that ended 46-6 and was nicknamed the “Mud Bowl” due to heavy rain. Years later, Ottawa High School football coach Gary Steinbeck, who had a vote in state rankings and All-State player recognition, remarked to Bill Van Daele, “No one hits like St. Bede.” Notably, St. Bede had a commanding victory over Ottawa, winning 46-0 in the first game of the 1973 season.

The senior members of the 1973 football team graduated with an overall record of 35-7 (including nine JV games). During their tenure, they recorded 14 shutouts at the varsity level and defeated La Salle-Peru in every matchup.

Team members include: Robert Baima, John Benkosik, Charles Bird, William Brown, Stephen Byrne, Thomas Carr, David Carruthers, Gregory Ceresa, John Congo, Thomas Conroy, James Dority, Kenneth Drennen, Robert Engels, Gary Gahan, Jeffrey Galas, Kenneth Gamache, Christopher Gedraitis, William Gorman, Charles Hyson, Robert Jasper, Wayne Kenney, Kevin Kirwan, Mark Klein, Gregory Koehler, Joseph Kolodziej, Ronald Kuffel, Thomas Lucas, Phillip Maxwell, Jay Miklavcic, Timothy Milcarek, Raymond Miller, Robert Miller, Patrick Mulligan, John Olivero, Mark Ostrowski, Thomas Ptak, Donald Sabatini, Clifton Shay, Mark Stuart, Michael Stuart, Kenneth Surr, William Van Daele, Robert Watson, Mark Wozniak, head coach John Gaughan and coach James Yeakel.

Patrick Mulligan, 1970-74 (posthumously)

Patrick Mulligan, a boarding student from Elm Park, Illinois, was an exceptional athlete who excelled in football, track and basketball during his time at St. Bede. After graduating, he attended Augustana College where he continued to play football. Patrick was a key member of the 1972-73 and 1973-74 football teams, both of which have been inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

Patrick Mulligan

Known for his tall stature and remarkable speed, he significantly contributed to the team’s success, scoring many points that led to victories. From his sophomore year onward, Mulligan dominated the track scene in the area, excelling in shot put, the 440 (now known as the 400 meters), and the 440 relay. He frequently earned half or more of his team’s points. Mulligan qualified for the state competition in the 440.

Mulligan loved St. Bede and its community were central to his life. His stories about St. Bede inspired his brother, Michael, to attend for his final two years of high school. Mulligan died in 1976. His legacy continues to be honored at St. Bede where the Track MVP award is named in his memory.

Marissa (Piacenti) Jobe, 1995-99

Traditionally, larger team sports such as football, volleyball, basketball and softball tend to gather headlines within an American high school. However, many secondary sports fly under the radar. Participants within these programs often train at facilities outside of the school, many times leaning on family and friends for support. Oftentimes schools do not have the participation numbers to field competitors in individual events, let alone competitive teams. However, in 1999 that changed for St. Bede. coach Tony Causa as he applied for eligibility for Emily Hunter, Bianca Barratini, Mary Beth Piacenti and her sister, Marissa, to compete on the gymnastics high school level representing St. Bede.

Marisaa (Piacenti) Jobe

Jobe excelled, qualifying for the IHSA state championship meet during her sophomore, junior and senior years. After winning both the IHSA regional and sectional all-around gymnast titles her senior year, she emerged as a top 10 qualifier for the state championships. In 1999 she was awarded a fifth-place medal on the balance beam and finished her senior state meet by placing 13th overall. She also had received a fifth-place state medal her junior year for her floor exercise routine. Jobe was also appointed to the Illinois National Team to represent Illinois at the National Championships where she went on to place in the top 10 in the nation on the balance beam. Jobe also competed independently for Causa’s gymnastics at level 10 and continued to be ranked nationally.

Upon graduating St. Bede as a top 10 academic senior, she went on to pursue collegiate cheerleading at Loyola University.

“Gymnastics was such an integral part of my life and I was so happy to be able to bring this to the high school arena thanks to my coach,” Jobe said. “I will never forget the support from St. Bede. They allowed the students off from school to come support me at the state competition, showing up by the busload, all in matching T-shirts saying “Riss, Sup 10″ which was my nickname. It also implied I should receive a perfect 10. They did this both my junior and senior years, which made me feel so supported being this lone girl from a small town.”

Marisaa (Piacenti) Jobe competed in the IHSA State Gymnastics finals. (Photo provided by St, Bede Academy)

William (Bill) Van Daele, 1970-74

Van Daele was the youngest of five brothers from the south side of Chicago to attend St. Bede. A standout athlete, he participated in four years of football and track, serving as the “unofficial captain” of the track team during his junior and senior years. He also played basketball as a freshman. Van Daele was a key member of the 1972 and 1973 football teams, both of which have been inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. He was coached by John Gaughan and James Yeakely.

Bill Van Daele

As captain of the football team in his senior year, he earned a reputation as one of the most competitive, hard-nosed, and intense tacklers on the field. After Van Daele graduated from college, Gaughan remarked that Van Daele was “the only player he ever coached who he thought could play in the NFL.”

Unfortunately, due to an arm and hand injury, the last football game Van Daele ever played was the team’s victory over undefeated Marquette, which ended in a score of 48-6 on their home field. The injury occurred after the game when his hand went through a window, resulting in severe damage. After a total of seven surgeries, his hand was saved and made usable.

After high school, Van Daele worked in the family grocery store until he returned to college at age 35 and obtained his teaching degree. He taught U.S. History for 25 years and coached football for 15 years at Waukegan High School.

“St. Bede is the place I love more than any other in the world,” Van Daele said.