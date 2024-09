The village of Lostant will be hosting a dog tag registration and golf cart/ATV registration session 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28. (Jason O'Day)

The cost for licensing a dog is $15 for the first two pets, after that it is a $175 kennel fee. Golf cart/ATV registration is $15 each.