Hydrants in Ladd will be flushed on Tuesday, Oct. 1, weather permitting. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Hydrants in Ladd will be flushed on Tuesday, Oct. 1, weather permitting.

Residents may experience increased turbidity and discoloration at this time and are advised to run cold water until it clears. Call 815-894-2440 with any questions.