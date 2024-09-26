Streator gunshot injury under investigation, police say

A man was injured Wednesday from a single gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Streator Police Department. (Tom Sistak)

A man was injured Wednesday from a single gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Streator Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 800 block of North Everett Street at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, police said they found the man with the gunshot wound as well as a second man with his injuries to his face and lower body.

Both were taken to OSF Center for Health-Streator.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said Thursday the gunshot victim is expected to survive; otherwise he declined to comment on a pending investigation.

The injuries are an ongoing investigation and more updates will be released as more information becomes available, Streator police said in a news release. Police said this is an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.