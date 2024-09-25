Real estate, mobile home tax deadlines nearing in La Salle County

The La Salle County Treasurer’s Office is reminding residents of the final timeline to pay 2024 real estate and mobile home taxes. (Derek Barichello)

The La Salle County Treasurer’s Office is reminding residents of the final timeline to pay 2024 real estate and mobile home taxes.

If unpaid real estate or mobile home taxes are not in the treasurer’s office by 4:30 pm Thursday, Sept. 26, the property owner will receive a certified letter.

A $10 certified letter fee is added to any payments not received in the treasurer’s office by Thursday, Sept. 26.

The penalty interest amount changes after the 11th of each month for the first installment and after the ninth for the second installment. Mobile home penalty interest is $100. Due to the timing of the letters, they will reflect interest as of Oct. 12. For payments made before Oct. 12, call the treasurer’s office at 815-434-8219 option 4 or refer to the tax bill. The $10 certified letter fee must be included in all payments not in the treasurer’s office by Sept. 26.

Thursday, Oct. 3, will be the last day the treasurer’s office will accept personal checks and the last day to pay by e-check online.

Starting Friday, Oct. 4, the treasurer’s office will only accept cash, certified funds, cashier’s check, money order and credit card for payment. Pay by credit card online or in the treasurer’s office until no later than 4 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Friday, Oct. 11, will be the last day to pay before your name is published in the newspaper. The week of Oct. 14, all unpaid taxes will be published in local newspapers.

The drop box will be closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Wednesday, Nov. 13, is the last day to pay taxes before they are sold at the tax sale. All payments must be in the treasurer’s office by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. No payments, even postmarked payments will be accepted after Wednesday, Nov. 13. All unpaid real estate and mobile home taxes will be sold Thursday, Nov. 14.