Flu vaccine clinics to be held in Ottawa

The La Salle County Health Department is offering flu vaccination clinics.

These clinics are open to the public and no appointment is necessary. Flu vaccines will be available: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the health department, 717 Etna Road, Ottawa.

Seasonal Influenza Vaccine and Influenza HD (High Dose) Vaccine for people 65 and older are available, in addition to VFC (Vaccines for Children) Flu vaccine is available.

All La Salle County Health Department influenza vaccines are preservative free. The fee for the seasonal flu shot will be $25. The fee for influenza High Dose will be $70.

The health department offers insurance billing or cash payment. You must have your insurance card and a photo ID with you. No doctor’s order is required. Children younger than 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Pneumonia and RSV vaccines are available by appointment only at the Health Department and will not be offered at the flu clinics.

To lessen your chances of developing the flu, adults and children need to practice good hygiene measures. Teach the importance of covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and educate children about hand to mucous membrane transmission. One of the best ways to protect yourself and your children is through frequent and thorough hand washing. People who are exhibiting “flu-like” symptoms should stay home from work, out of childcare and school to minimize transmission.

Remember the 3 C’s: clean, cover and contain:

Clean: frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water.

Cover: cover your cough and sneeze.

Contain: contain your germs by staying home if you are sick.

For additional information contact the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 or visit its website at www.lasallecountyil.gov.