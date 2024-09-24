La Salle County grand jury: September 24, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, Sept. 24, and returned the following indictments:
- Thomas S. Mayes, 18, of Leland (unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle);
- Tony M. Wright, 20, of Spring Valley (robbery);
- Stacy T. Smith, 19, of East Moline (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; possession of a firearm with defaced ID marks);
- Daniel M. Salinas, 44, of Rockford (violating an order of protection);
- Matthew R. Shick, 36, of Plano (unlawful possession of methamphetamine; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine);
- Jennifer R. Bartolucci, 46, of Ottawa (domestic battery; aggravated battery).