September 24, 2024
La Salle County grand jury: September 24, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, Sept. 24, and returned the following indictments.

  • Thomas S. Mayes, 18, of Leland (unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle);
  • Tony M. Wright, 20, of Spring Valley (robbery);
  • Stacy T. Smith, 19, of East Moline (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; possession of a firearm with defaced ID marks);
  • Daniel M. Salinas, 44, of Rockford (violating an order of protection);
  • Matthew R. Shick, 36, of Plano (unlawful possession of methamphetamine; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine);
  • Jennifer R. Bartolucci, 46, of Ottawa (domestic battery; aggravated battery).
