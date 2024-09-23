Streator library to host fall expo, showcasing artists starting Sept. 27

Beginning Friday, Sept. 27, the Streator Public Library will host its fall expo, showcasing local arts in a week long event. (Derek Barichello)

The artist showcase will include Mary Dzurzin, painter, water colors; Gayle Ackerman, painter acrylics; and Nate Petit-Dieu, painter acrylics. Music will be performed by Maui Grimm from 11 a.m. to noon Sept 27; Tiffany Webster from 3 to 4 p.m. Sept. 30; and Nick Moreno from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 2.

The library, 130 S. Park St., also will be hosting an apple scavenger hunt the week of Sept. 23.

Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly. This week’s theme is in honor of National Johnny Appleseed Day on Sept. 26.

Here are more events scheduled the week of Sept. 23. Contact the library at 815-672-2729 for more information:

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23: Arts and crafts, ages 0 to 5-plus, children. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24: Little’s Art Time, ages 0 to 5-plus, children. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24: Apple storytime, ages 0 to 5-plus, children. Red, green or in between, its all about apples during this storytime.

11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 25: Brown bag luncheon, public. Lunch with Lissa Olson, veterans assistance.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25: Let’s Talk: True Crime, teens/adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Then you’ll love this club! Join the library to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to ever happen.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26: Playful Pages, children ages 0 to 4. A toddler playdate hosted in the library.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26: Game Time, ages 10-plus, teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26: “Scary Stories to tell in the dark” Book Club, teens/adults. Are you a horror fan? Maybe this new book club is for you.

1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27: Tech Talk, public. An open opportunity for patrons to come in and ask tech based questions to tech savvy people.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27: Drawing Academy, ages 8-plus, public. Loose sketching.

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28: Tote Bag Painting, children/teens. Bring in a plain tote bag to decorate. Whether it be for Halloween, fun or style. Participants must supply their own tote bag.