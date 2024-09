The Streator High School Marching Bulldogs finished first place Saturday in Class 1A at the Geneseo Maple Leaf Classic. (Photo provided by Streator High School)

The Streator High School Marching Bulldogs finished first place Saturday in Class 1A at the Geneseo Maple Leaf Classic.

The Marching Bulldogs took home Best Guard, Best Percussion and Best Music captions. The band also scored higher than its previous competition in Pontiac.

The band will return to competition in two weeks.