Granville library to host screening of ‘Flyways’

The Putnam County Public Library will host a film screening 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, of the PBS documentary, “Flyways,” at the Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

Shorebirds fly thousands of miles each year along ancient and largely unknown migratory routes called flyways. More than 200 species, such as Far Eastern Curlews, Lesser Yellowlegs, Red Knots and Hudsonian Godwits, travel from feeding grounds in the southern hemisphere to breeding grounds in the Arctic and back again, flying up to nine days non-stop without food or water. Their populations, however, are crashing amid climate change and urban development. The documentary invites the public to follow a conservation movement of bird-loving expert and citizen scientists as they mobilize to the challenge of understanding and saving shorebirds.

This program is the first of four in a program series made possible through a grant opportunity from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and SciStarter that focuses on bird migration and citizen science. Information on bird migration and citizen science will be available. The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Note that the Granville branch will be closed during the program. Arrive no later than 5:45 p.m. in order to guarantee admittance to the program. For more information, call the Granville library at 815-339-2038.