Ottawa Opportunity School partners with SRCCF

Ottawa Opportunity School administrators and board members met recently with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation officials to discuss their new partnership. Pictured are OOS Treasurer Dan Mestelle, left, SRCCF President Fran Brolley and board chair Reed Wilson, OOS co-directors Joy Huebner and Jennifer Diederich, board President Dr. Wendy Sanders, and board member and parent representative Myleigh Rossiter. (Photo provided by Lisa Smithmeyer)

Ottawa Opportunity School is partnering with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to strengthen its operations.

The Opportunity School Foundation has transferred its assets into a nonendowed agency fund with SRCCF that will assist with instructional supplies and educational programs.

Opportunity School is a play-based preschool serving children 3 to 5 years old. It is the only preschool in La Salle County accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. An Explorer program for 2-year-olds also is offered.

It was founded in 1968, primarily to provide a preschool opportunity for families who could not otherwise afford it. Since then, it’s been part of the mission and outreach program of the First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. Jefferson St., Ottawa, which provides the physical space for the program.

Opportunity School continues to serve all families regardless of ability to pay; this is made possible in part by the generosity of caring groups and individuals in the community.

SRCCF President Fran Brolley said the community foundation is honored to be associated with a school that has shaped so many young lives.

“NAEYC accreditation speaks to Opportunity School’s high standards,” Brolley said. “For 56 years, its nurturing environment has provided a foundation for academic success. We are delighted to partner with such a successful and benevolent institution.”

Opportunity School provides high-quality, affordable early childhood education while establishing a working partnership with families.

The school has promoted logical thinking, imagination, hands-on academic learning, physical development and self-awareness. As children learn through exploration and play, they develop persistence and problem-solving skills.

“We are proud of our rich history and all aspects of our program that help it stand out from other preschool programs,” former Opportunity School Board President Lisa Smithmeyer said.

For Opportunity School information, contact co-directors Joy Huebner and Jennifer Diederich at ottawaopportunityschool@yahoo.com or 815-433-2731.

For Starved Rock Country Community Foundation information, contact Brolley at 815-252-2906 or fran@srccf.org.