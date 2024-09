The Compton Fire Department is hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Compton Fire Station, 339 W. Cherry St. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Compton Fire Department is hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Compton Fire Station, 339 W. Cherry St.

There will be a free will donation accepted.