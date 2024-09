The Iowa Interstate Railroad crossing on Route 26 and 29 in Bureau Junction will be closed for repairs beginning Monday, Sept. 23. The work is expected to take up to seven days to complete. (Troy Taylor)

The Iowa Interstate Railroad crossing on Route 26 and 29 in Bureau Junction will be closed for repairs beginning Monday, Sept. 23. The work is expected to take up to seven days to complete.

A posted detour will direct motorists to use Route 26, Interstate 180 and Route 29.