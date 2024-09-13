Music Suite 408 in Peru to host acoustic jam series

The Music Suite 408 Third Sunday Afternoon Acoustic Jam Series will begin from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Music Suite 408 in the Westclox building 408 Fifth St., Peru. (Derek Barichello)

The Music Suite 408 Third Sunday Afternoon Acoustic Jam Series will begin from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Music Suite 408 in the Westclox building 408 Fifth St., Peru.

Local bluegrass/folk musicians, Mike and Lisa Templeton will facilitate the series of acoustic jam outings with light refreshments provided by Allicks Guitar Shop of Ottawa. Everyone is welcome to play or listen. A free will be accepted at the door.

Music Suite 408 is a community-based enrichment hub providing music and art instruction for all ages, creative and resume writing, and tutoring for kindergarten through college. The facility is a 3,000 square foot dedicated space for music instruction with teaching studios, the Paintbox Art Gallery, Music Suite Annex for guitar, drums, performance classes and music technology, along with the versatile 2,200 sq. ft. Westclox Fine Arts Factory for events and rental. With 33 full and part-time educators and more than 650 students, the Music Suite’s goal is to offer a range of workshops, events and performances at a moderate cost suitable for everyone. Music Suite 408 is an affiliate of the Music Shoppe of Normal for instrument rentals. Go to www.408fineartsfactory.com for more information.