A River Bend Food Bank mobile food pantry will distribute food at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center lower parking lot, 1050 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

A River Bend Food Bank mobile food pantry will distribute food at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center lower parking lot, 1050 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa.

Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. The pantry is being hosted by the Community Food Basket of Ottawa.

Arrive no more than 30 minutes before distribution begins. Distribution will be outdoors. Stay in your vehicle. Volunteers will help load food for each household directly into the trunk of each vehicle.