Emma Rambo breaks Streator assists record; Marquette, Woodland volleyball win in 2: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Streator 2, Serena 0: At Pops Dale Gymnasium on Monday evening, the host Bulldogs improved to 6-3-2 with a 25-14, 25-20 nonconference victory on a night when senior setter Emma Rambo broke the school record for assists.

Leaders for the Bulldogs included Rambo (eight assists, five kills), Sonia Proksa (10 kills), Aubrey Jacobs (seven kills, 11 assists) and Mya Zavada (four kills).

Woodland 2, Tri-Point 0: At the Warrior Dome in rural Streator, the host Warriors rolled by their old Midstate Conference rivals 25-9, 25-9. Grace Longmire (six kills), Malayna Pitte (eight kills, one block) and Ella Derossett (13 assists, three aces) led the Woodland attack.

Marquette 2, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, the visiting Crusaders triumphed 25-11, 25-9 in nonconference action. Kealey Rick (three aces) and Hunter Hopkins (two aces) had 11 assists apiece. Makayla Backos (five kills, three aces), Avery Durdan (five kills), Kesley Cuchra (four kills) and Emily Ryan-Adair (eight digs, two aces) were among Marquette’s statistical leaders in the triumph.

Mendota 2, Sandwich 1: In nonconference play, the Indians (3-3) fell in three sets despite Jessica Ramey’s 15 assists and 13 digs, Brooklyn Marks’ 17 digs, Jordan Bauer’s eight kills and Sofia Hill’s three aces and six digs.

Girls tennis

Ottawa 4, Princeton 1: At Ottawa’s Henderson-Guenther Courts on Monday, the host Pirates (2-2) scored the victory over their old rivals, falling at No. 1 doubles but sweeping the day’s other matches.

Winning in doubles play were Gabby Cooper and Gracie Polanicic 6-3, 7-6 (3) at No. 2 and Perla Gutierrez and Andie Kerestes 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3.

Singles victories were recorded at No. 1 by Zulee Moreland 6-1, 6-2 and No. 2 by Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-4.

Boys soccer

IVC 3, Earlville 1: At Chillicothe, the visiting Red Raiders were defeated in a nonconference match. Adam Waite scored Earlville’s goal. Landen Tirevold made three saves.

Serena 4, Yorkville Christian 2: At Serena, the host Huskers (2-3-1) received goals from Easton Bucz, Justin Delgado, Finn Rosengren and Damien Gonzalez. Payton Twait, Marcio Soto and Finn Rosengren notched assists.

Sandwich 3, Harvest Christian 3: At Elgin, the Indians earned the draw. Kayden Page (two goals), Miguel Cuevas (one goal), Gael Salgado (assist), Alex Phillips (assist) and Dillan Gauer (17 saves) led Sandwich.

Girls golf

La Salle-Peru 204, Ottawa 211: At Oak Ridge, Marlie Orlandi’s 46, Sam Rivera’s 51 and Payton Bruck’s 54 led the Pirates in the I-8 Conference defeat at the hands of L-P.

Boys golf

Ottawa 154, Lockport 156, Morris 168: At Morris Country Club, the Pirates pocketed a pair of victories led by co-medalists Seth Cooper and Bryer Harris, who both carded 35s. Chandler Creedon had a 41 and Jacob Armstrong a 43.

Streator 173, Peotone 178: At the Eastwood, the host Bulldogs moved to 3-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with the victory. Kolden Neumann’s 40, Nolan Ketcham’s 41, Brennen Stillwell’s 44 and Brody Elias’ 48 made Streator’s scorecard.

Henry-Sen. 169, Woodland 183: At Wolf Creek last Friday, Sam Schmitz’s 44 was the Warriors’ best score.