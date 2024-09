DIAZ club 100, 100 W. Saint Paul St. in Spring Valley, recently opened.

The club said it strives for a friendly, kind and mellow atmosphere, playing whatever music its patrons like. The club has a small dance floor and karaoke. It also serves some appetizers.

The club is open 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday.