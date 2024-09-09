Ottawa continues hydrant flushing the week of Sept. 9

The Ottawa Water Department will continue its regular hydrant flushing maintenance Monday, Sept. 9. Flushing will continue through Friday, Oct. 4. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Ottawa Water Department will continue its regular hydrant flushing maintenance Monday, Sept. 9. Flushing will continue through Friday, Oct. 4.

Here are the neighborhood scheduled to be flushed the week of Sept. 9:

Monday, Sept. 9

Hydrants east of Columbus Street from Joliet Street north to Goose Creek, including Alinda Avenue.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

North of Interstate 80, all hydrants west of Route 23

Wednesday, Sept. 11

North of Interstate 80, all hydrants east of Route 23

Thursday, Sept. 12

Hydrants on West Joliet Street from Walnut Street east to Columbus Street and north, including Wilcox Subdivision

Friday, Sept. 13

Hydrants on West Joliet Street from Poplar Street east to Boyce Lane and north to Evans Street

Autumnwood Subdivision