Marseilles High School Class of 1976 gathers for 48th class reunion

The Marseilles High School Class of 1976 gathered for an extended weekend to celebrate 48 years since graduation. The festivities began with the planning committee meeting at Seattle Sutton’s home (the same place where they socialized 48-plus years ago.
Alan Linton and his wife Kathleen, traveled from their home in Hawaii for the event. Kathleen said to Seattle Sutton, “Another big mahalo for hosting and feeding the class of ‘76 reunion committee and spouses last week at your house. It was a really magical setting by the enchanted pond and wonderful time. The museum outing was fun and educational and gave us another look into the past. Thanks to you and the volunteers who made that happen.”