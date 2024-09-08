La Salle County Emergency Management Agency encourages emergency preparedness

As National Preparedness Month continues this September, the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging individuals, families and communities to take action and “start the conversation” about emergency preparedness. (Scott Anderson)

This year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s campaign focuses on the importance of discussing potential risks, making plans and staying informed to build a culture of preparedness across the nation.

National Preparedness Month, observed annually in September, serves as a reminder that disaster can strike at any time. Whether it’s extreme space weather, severe storms, floods or man-made emergencies, being prepared can make all the difference in how individuals and communities respond and recover. FEMA’s “Start the Conversation” campaign is designed to make preparedness a priority by encouraging simple steps that everyone can take.

Why “Start the Conversation”?

Disasters don’t plan ahead, but we can. Talking about potential emergencies with family, friends, neighbors and coworkers helps ensure that everyone knows what to do before, during and after an emergency. FEMA’s “Start the Conversation” campaign encourages families to:

Discuss Local Risks: Understand the types of disasters that could affect your area. From tornados and floods to power outages and cyberattacks, knowing the risks is the first step to being prepared.

Create a Family Emergency Plan: Make sure everyone in your household knows what to do in an emergency. Develop a communication plan, decide on a meeting place and ensure everyone knows how to stay informed through reliable sources.

Build an Emergency Kit: Stock up on essential supplies that can last at least 72 hours. This includes water, non-perishable food, medications, first aid supplies, flashlights and batteries. Don't forget unique needs like prescription medications, infant formula or pet supplies.

Get Involved in Your Community: Emergencies affect entire communities. By volunteering, learning about your community's preparedness efforts and knowing your neighbors, you can play a key role in your community's resilience.

Stay Informed and Know Your Alerts: Understand how local officials will communicate during a disaster and sign up for local alerts and warnings.

Join the Preparedness Movement

Not sure how to begin? Download the free La Salle County EMA Illinois smartphone application from your phone’s app store. The app will walk you through making your families emergency plan and provides you a list of items that everyone should include in their emergency kit. Throughout September, La Salle County EMA will share tips, resources and guidance on how to “Start the Conversation” about preparedness through social media and online resources.

For more information on National Preparedness Month and resources to help you “Start the Conversation,” visit FEMA’s preparedness resources at www.ready.gov.