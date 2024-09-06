Marquette, Seneca and Woodland earn T-CC volleyball wins: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Marquette 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: At Washburn, the Crusaders topped the Wildcats 25-11, 25-18 in Tri-County Conference action.

Marquette was paced by Kinley Rick (eight kills, three digs, one ace), Hunter Hopkins (seven assists, four aces), Kealey Rick (eight assists, three aces), Avery Durdan (five kills), Kelsey Cuchra (three kills), Ava Offermann (two kills), Payton Anderson (two kills), Emily Ryan Adair (seven digs) and Hayley Ewers (three aces).

Woodland 2, St. Bede 1: At rural Streator, the Warriros celebrated “Volley For Our Heroes” night with a 20-25, 25-19, 25-22 T-CC victory over the Bruins.

Woodland was led by Malayna Pitte (12 kills, two blocks, nine service points), Ella Derossett (nine points, 17 assists) and Jaylei Leininger (11 digs, four points).

Seneca 2, Midland 0: At rural Varna, the Fighting Irish earned a 25-12, 25-20 T-CC triumph over the Timberwolves.

Seneca was paced by Brooklyn Sheedy (seven kills), Audry McNabb (six kills), Lainie Olson (17 assists) and Alyssa Zellers (four aces).

Streator 2, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, the Bulldogs improved to 5-3-2 overall and 2-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with a 25-6, 25-16 victory over the Comets.

Streator was led by Aubrey Jacobs (six kills, two blocks, four assists), Mya Zavada (four kills, a block), Sophie Snow (three kills) and Emma Rambo (two kills, four aces, 11 assists).

Serena 2, Hiawatha 0: At Serena, the Huskers opening Little Ten Conference action with a 25-21, 25-14 win over the Hawks.

Serena was led by Rebekah Shugrue (10 service points, four aces, nine assists, seven digs), Macy Mahler (seven assists, five digs), Aubrey Duffy (10 digs, six kills), Anna Hjerpe (10 digs, five kills), Hannah McNelis (eight digs, four assists), Maddie Glade (four kills, two blocks) and Kendall Whiteaker (four blocks, two kills, two aces).

Somonauk 2, Earlville 0: At Somonauk, the Bobcats began LTC play with a 25-14, 25-19 win over the Red Raiders.

Ady Werner and Bella Rolf each had five kills to lead Somonauk (2-2, 1-0) at the net, while Addie Britt and Brooke Bahrey each passed for six assists. Addie Britt scored 12 service points and Calli Snider led the defense with eight digs.

Earlville received solid efforts from Addie Scherer (six points, three aces, two kills), Bailey Miller (five kills), Payton Actis (six assists), Liz Vazquez (six digs) and Audrey Scherer (two blocks).

Boys golf

Streator 165, Lisle 206: At Lisle, the Bulldogs improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with the win over the Lions.

Kolden Neumann fired an even-par 36 to claim medalist honors for Streator, with Brody Elias (42), Nolan Ketcham (43) and Jack Studnicki (44) also posting counting scores.

Marquette 181, Yorkville Christian 221: At Deer Park Golf Course, Ashton Grady’s 41 led the Crusaders to the win over the Mustangs.

Marquette also received counting scores from Braxton Nelle (42), Lillian Pollnow (46) and Sawyer Ernat (52).

Sandwich 172, Earlville 223: At Edgebrook Golf Course, the Indians, were led by medalist Noah Campbell’s 42 in the win over the Red Raiders.

Nolan Oros and Colten Oakes carded 43s while Nolan Ketchum posted a career-best 44 for Sandwich (6-1).

Aaden Browder scored a 46 to top Earlville with Easton Fruit adding a 55 and Grady Harp a 59.

Girls tennis

Rock Island Alleman 4, Ottawa 1; Geneseo 3, Ottawa 2: At Geneseo, the Pirates fell short against the Pioneers and Maple Leafs.

The doubles team of Gabby Cooper and Reese Purcell picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win against Alleman. Then against Geneseo, No. 1 singles Zulee Moreland (6-3, 6-2) and No. 2 Taquelin Hernandez-Solis (6-3, 6-4) captured their matches.

Girls golf

Richmond-Burton 231, Sandwich 279: At Nippersink Golf Resort, the Indians dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference match to the Rockets.

Brynn Butler and Grace Mikkelson each posted 67s for Sandwich, with Fiona Legee (71) and Ruby Ferguson (74) rounding out the scoring.