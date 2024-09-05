Piper Stenzel, Noah Russow lead their teams to victories: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls golf

Seneca 193, Coal City 222: At The Creek on Wednesday, Piper Stenzel was the medalist for the host Fighting Irish, shooting a 42. Camryn Stecken added a 47, and Shelby Welsh carded a 49 as Seneca improved to 7-0 for the fall.

Kaneland 190, Ottawa 191: At Deer Park, Kaneland’s Kailey Kunstman carded a 42 to earn medalist honors in the Interstate 8 loss for the hosts.

Boys golf

Ottawa 151, La Salle-Peru 181: At Senica’s Oak Ridge, the visiting Pirates overwhelmed the Cavaliers led by co-medalist Bryer Harris and Colt Bryson’s 37s. Jacob Armstrong (38) and Seth Cooper (39) completed Ottawa’s four-man score.

Streator 161, Woodland 191, St. Bede 201: At the Eastwood, host Streator picked up the triangular victory.

Girls volleyball

Sandwich 2, Harvard 0: In Kishwaukee River action, the Indians (3-1 overall, 2-0 KRC) defeated the Hornets 25-16, 25-16.

Liza Goodbred (four aces), Jessica Ramey (10 assists, six digs), Jordan Bauer (four kills), Londyn Scott (four kills, two blocks) and Brooklyn Marks (nine digs) paced the Sandwich attack.

Cornerstone Christian 2, Woodland 0: At Bloomington, the visiting Warriors suffered the nonconference defeat despite 10 assists from Ella Derossett, 10 service points off the hand of Gabby Jacobs, eight kills from Malayna Pitte and six kills courtesy of Grace Longmire.

Henry-Senachwine 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At the Nest, the host Falcons were dealt the nonconference defeat.

Boys soccer

Johnsburg 2, Sandwich 0: In Kishwaukee River Conference play, the Indians were shut out.

Kepper Dillan Gauer recorded a dozen saves in the defeat.

Indian Creek 4, Serena 1: At Waterman, the visiting Huskers suffered the Little Ten Conference setback. Joey Tuftie (Damien Gonzalez assist) provided Serena’s lone score.

Streator 6, Cornerstone Christian 3: At the James Street Soccer Complex, the host Bulldogs (4-2-1) used a hat trick from senior Noah Russow, eight combined saves from keepers Seth Zito and Andrew Vogel, and one goal apiece courtesy of Connor Decker, Isaac Fowler and Landon Muhlstadt in picking up the nonconference victory.