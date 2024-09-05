26 years after creation, Bing Armstrong Park’s playground closed

The Streator City Council approved the recommendation from the Park and Open Spaces Board to close the playground at Bing Armstrong Park on Wasson Street. (Bill Freskos)

Bing Armstrong Memorial Park, located at the corner of Wilson and Wasson streets in Streator, was established in memory of Bernard “Bing” Armstrong, a local figure who passed away in 1977.

Dedicated nearly 26 years ago, the park now faces a very different future than originally envisioned with its playground removed and resources aimed at other park areas in better condition and more frequently used.

Originally acquired by the Armstrong family in 1994, Bing’s widow, Julia Armstrong, and her children envisioned transforming the former Norfolk and Western Railway switchyard into a community space that would serve local children while honoring Bing’s legacy.

The park was dedicated on Oct. 17, 1998.

“Bing was a strong advocate of promoting any positive help to the city,“ Julia Armstrong said in an interview at the time. “Streator has been good to me and mine, and it seems appropriate to show my appreciation by giving the land back to Streator (to be) developed in the memory of Bing Armstrong.”

A 1998 article from The Pantagraph detailing the Armstrong family's donation of the former switchyard land to Streator, marking the dedication of Bing Armstrong Memorial Park. (Photo Provided By The Streator Historical Society)

The area had special significance for the Armstrong family: It was where Bing’s children had played and where Bing himself had a connection through his community involvement and work as the founder Armstrong Brothers Lumber.

The Armstrongs thought the park could fill a gap in Streator’s recreational spaces, with the nearest park previously half a mile away, requiring children to cross busy streets.

In its early years, the park was celebrated for its community development, which included contributions from local organizations like the Streator Kiwanis Club and the Lions Club, as well as volunteer efforts from local carpenters and various community members.

The Kiwanis Club built a pavilion shelter and picnic table, while the Lions Club received a portion of the land for their community projects. Volunteer carpenters, including Dave Tallent, Tom Eplin and Rod Leonard, constructed the original playground, and the community contributed to ongoing maintenance for many years.

However, nearly 26 years later, and the park’s condition has declined significantly. The playground equipment, once a highlight of the park, is now outdated and unsafe, city officials said.

Bing Armstrong Park (Bill Freskos)

Recent concerns about the park’s underuse and the city’s inability to fund necessary repairs led to a decision last month by the Streator City Council to the remove the playground.

“This is sorely needed because that playground equipment has been neglected for years and it’s just not safe anymore,” council member David Reed said during the meeting to remove the playground.

The decision by council to close and remove the playground seeks to address these safety concerns and redirect resources to other park areas that are in better condition and more frequently used by the community.

The playground is to be removed in the weeks ahead, City Manager David Plyman said following the meeting.

As of Wednesday, the playground still stood, empty of children and its slide completely broken off.