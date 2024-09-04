Ottawa motorcyclist charged with DUI, injured following crash

A 21-year-old Otttawa man was hospitalized Sunday after Ottawa police say he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete barrier on Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The Ottawa police and fire departments responded shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday to Veterans Memorial Bridge for the single-vehicle crash, according to a police report released Wednesday.

Ethan R. Ragan, 21, of Ottawa, was driving the motorcycle “at a high rate of speed” southbound on La Salle Street when while trying to slow down to maneuver a curve, he lost control of the motorcycle, according to the report.

Ragan’s motorcycle struck the concrete barrier on the bridge, according to the report.

He was taken by the Ottawa Fire Department to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Damage is estimated to be above $1,500.

Ragan was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.