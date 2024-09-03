La Salle County real estate taxes payment due Sept. 9; here’s how you can pay

La Salle County’s second installment of real estate taxes are due Monday, Sept. 9.
Illinois Statute requires a 1.5% per month delinquency penalty beginning the day after the due date. This penalty begins Tuesday, Sept. 10.
How to pay La Salle County tax bill:
- Pay online
- Credit card
- Go to www.lasallecountytreasurer.com and under the payments tab click on “Pay property tax online.”
- Credit Card payments may be made in the Treasurer’s Office, 707 Etna Road, Ottawa.
- A convenience fee of approximately 2.4% is charged by the credit card processors.
- E-check or automatic withdrawal from a checking or savings account.
- To sign up for this service go to www.lasallecountytreasurer.com and under the payments tab click on “Pay property tax online.”
- There is $1 per parcel fee for this service.
- For automatic withdrawal, taxes will be withdrawn on the day before tax due dates and reoccurs every year until cancelled.
- Pay by phone at 815-393-2688 with credit card or E-check. A convenience fee of about 2.4% is charged by the credit card processors when paying by credit card.
- There is $! per parcel fee when paying by e-check.
- Pay by Check - make checks payable to “LaSalle County Collector” at local financial institutions, the treasurer’s office via drive-thru drop box, east parking lot on East Etna Road (24 hours), delivered inside during office hours (patience required – may be long lines); mail to the treasurer’s office. The last day to pay at local banks is Monday, Sept. 9.
For more information, refer to the back of your tax bill.