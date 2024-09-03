La Salle County real estate taxes payment due Sept. 9; here’s how you can pay

La Salle County’s second installment of real estate taxes are due Monday, Sept. 9. (Derek Barichello)

La Salle County’s second installment of real estate taxes are due Monday, Sept. 9.

Illinois Statute requires a 1.5% per month delinquency penalty beginning the day after the due date. This penalty begins Tuesday, Sept. 10.

How to pay La Salle County tax bill:

Pay online



Credit card



Go to www.lasallecountytreasurer.com and under the payments tab click on “Pay property tax online.”



Credit Card payments may be made in the Treasurer’s Office, 707 Etna Road, Ottawa.



A convenience fee of approximately 2.4% is charged by the credit card processors.



E-check or automatic withdrawal from a checking or savings account.



To sign up for this service go to www.lasallecountytreasurer.com and under the payments tab click on “Pay property tax online.”



There is $1 per parcel fee for this service.



For automatic withdrawal, taxes will be withdrawn on the day before tax due dates and reoccurs every year until cancelled.



Pay by phone at 815-393-2688 with credit card or E-check. A convenience fee of about 2.4% is charged by the credit card processors when paying by credit card.



There is $! per parcel fee when paying by e-check.



Pay by Check - make checks payable to “LaSalle County Collector” at local financial institutions, the treasurer’s office via drive-thru drop box, east parking lot on East Etna Road (24 hours), delivered inside during office hours (patience required – may be long lines); mail to the treasurer’s office. The last day to pay at local banks is Monday, Sept. 9.

For more information, refer to the back of your tax bill.