Volker announces IVCC candidacy

Todd Volker of Ottawa announced Wednesday his candidacy for election to the Illinois Valley Community College board of trustees.

Volker is economic development director for Kendall County. Before this, he served as executive director of Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties and Volker has a record of community service across the Illinois Valley. He serves as a commissioner on the Ottawa Plan Commission.

He is running as a Republican in the April 1, 2025 consolidated election.

“I want to help Illinois Valley Community College thrive and I’m running because my experience in business, government and nonprofit management will be valuable to the board. IVCC is one of our area’s major-- major! -- assets,” Volker said, “and it is an important pillar of our area’s economic vitality. The education should be available to everyone.”

“I’m running to represent our shared Illinois Valley interests in keeping IVCC strong. This is a challenging time for enrollments across all Illinois educational institutions. We want IVCC to continue its leadership and continue its positive impacts in the community. It offers so much value to all age groups in the community.”

Volker said he has a “tight connection” to the college, having taken IVCC classes while still a student at Princeton High School.

“They started me on my way. I’ve also taught several part-time classes at IVCC as an adult – giving back to the school. Illinois Valley Community College can be a truly transformative place. We have to work to keep IVCC open and available to everyone in the community.”

“I’ve seen in my own work how strong community college programs connect young people to good-paying jobs that can provide a good living and a good future here in the Illinois Valley area.”

He is the son of Richard and Loretta Volker of Princeton, husband to Linda Volker and father of Leo Volker. Todd Volker is a graduate of Princeton High School, Knox College and the University of Illinois.