The Streator Public Library will host Saturday, Sept. 7, its own Wizards Academy for Harry Potter fans. (Derek Barichello)

Learn about spells, have some butterbeer, find your Hogwarts house and learn the lore of Harry Potter during this session from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 130 S. Park St. Costumes are encouraged.

Additionally, the library will host a bird scavenger hunt the week of Sept. 3. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme of the scavenger hunt changes weekly.